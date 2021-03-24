The Sandbox Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $328.85 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $451.67 million and approximately $328.85 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00151244 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

