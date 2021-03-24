The Pulse Beverage (OTCMKTS:PLSB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Pulse Beverage Co. (OTCMKTS:PLSB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. The Pulse Beverage shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 38,790,135 shares changing hands.

The Pulse Beverage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLSB)

The Pulse Beverage Corporation produces, markets, sells, and distributes beverages in North America. It offers lemonade, limeade, and coconut water products under the Natural Cabana brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct store delivery and direct to retail channel. The company was formerly known as Darlington Mines Ltd.

