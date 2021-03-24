The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $34,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $132.78. 335,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312,781. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $135.60.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

