The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC cut its stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,422 shares during the quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of The Michaels Companies worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK remained flat at $$21.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,324. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

