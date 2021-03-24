The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 57,636 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,636 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $7,627,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,011,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,953 shares of company stock valued at $26,101,112 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

MC opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.