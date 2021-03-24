The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of FMC worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FMC by 69.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.