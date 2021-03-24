The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.18 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,829,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,282,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,365,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $234.71 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.07.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

