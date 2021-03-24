The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

