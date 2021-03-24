The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 6,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 415,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of -60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

