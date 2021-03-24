The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $782,164.08 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 18,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $782,164.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $217,563.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of JYNT opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of 158.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Joint by 399.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JYNT. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

