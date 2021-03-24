The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) vs. Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Head to Head Contrast

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fairfax Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $60.85, indicating a potential downside of 9.59%. Fairfax Financial has a consensus price target of $561.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.00%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Fairfax Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 1.16 $2.09 billion $5.65 11.91 Fairfax Financial $21.53 billion 0.53 $2.00 billion N/A N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fairfax Financial.

Dividends

The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.50% 12.19% 2.80% Fairfax Financial -0.10% -0.80% -0.17%

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Fairfax Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, and accident and disability coverages, as well as other group coverages to members of employer and affinity groups, and associations through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other miscellaneous risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, consumables, athletic apparel and accessories, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail and other businesses; owns and operates holiday resorts; and develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs. Further, the company provides pet medical insurance and database, media and marketing, and integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as infrastructure services to industries and government; and originates, processes, and distributes pulses, food staples, and food ingredients. It operates approximately 82 toys and baby products stores in Canada. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

