The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $73.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 134800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

