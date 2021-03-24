The Graph (GRT) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002738 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $182.42 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00616679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

GRT is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

