The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.81 ($79.77).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €71.00 ($83.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.97. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.