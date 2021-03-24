The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021 // Comments off

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.81 ($79.77).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €71.00 ($83.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.97. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.