The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Buckle has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. 435,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,299. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Buckle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Buckle news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock worth $1,340,574 in the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

