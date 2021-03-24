The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $90.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

Shares of BX stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

