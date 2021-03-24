Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Tesco stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

