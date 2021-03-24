Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 11.1%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.27. 529,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,827,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.