Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 11.1%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.27. 529,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,827,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
