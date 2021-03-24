Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TME. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME traded down $8.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827,204. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 1,523,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,092,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,050,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.