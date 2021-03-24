TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $60,627.79 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $60,627.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,058.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $200,621.52.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

