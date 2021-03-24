Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $73,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $630,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,186. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.