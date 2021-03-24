Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $282,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,418 shares of company stock worth $21,473,928 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

