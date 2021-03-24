Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $275,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CareDx by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CareDx by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after buying an additional 347,511 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $719,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,067,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,076,073. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

CDNA opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

