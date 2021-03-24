Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $268,000 in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Motco purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in FirstCash by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.