Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $256,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after acquiring an additional 526,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,494,000 after acquiring an additional 725,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,802 shares of company stock worth $12,296,455 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

