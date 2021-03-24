Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 2,201 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.42. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

