Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,727 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UA. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Under Armour by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

