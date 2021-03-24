TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Buys 3,700 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $20,979.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 417,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann acquired 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $156,855.30.

TSI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 1,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,330. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 258,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 39,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

