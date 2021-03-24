TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.89. TCF Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on TCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

