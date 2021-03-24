Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF remained flat at $$2.45 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

