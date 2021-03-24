Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 11,033 Shares of Stock

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 11,033 shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $112,536.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,650 shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,597.50.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,500 shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

