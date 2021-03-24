Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $188.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.70. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

