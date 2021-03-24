SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $108.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE SNX opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.