Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

