Swedbank AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.87 (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8698 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

