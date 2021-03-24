Swedbank AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.87 (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8698 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.
Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.05.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
