Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.10 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,303 shares of company stock valued at $38,409,245. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $78,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

