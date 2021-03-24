Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $1.61 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00002947 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $208.51 million and $29.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00015441 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,496,400 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

