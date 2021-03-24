Stratasys (SSYS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2021 – Stratasys was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Stratasys was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Stratasys had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $14.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Stratasys had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

