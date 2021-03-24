Stratasys (SSYS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/16/2021 – Stratasys was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Stratasys was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Stratasys had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $14.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Stratasys had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.80.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
