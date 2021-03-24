Stonehill Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 77,500 iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 77,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. iStar comprises about 0.3% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.82. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.