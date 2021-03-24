Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of VPC Impact Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,213 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,089% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $50,006.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,139,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIH. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,363,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

