Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 932 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 814% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

CLDT opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.