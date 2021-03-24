Stipend Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Stipend has a market cap of $312,870.14 and approximately $110.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,785.59 or 0.99994234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.60 or 0.00372615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00280673 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.65 or 0.00670288 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00080555 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

