Stifel Financial Corp Sells 92,880 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after acquiring an additional 513,443 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

