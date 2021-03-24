Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after purchasing an additional 105,266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,048,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

