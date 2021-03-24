Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,757 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 33,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $52,390,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $35,354,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

