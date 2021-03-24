Stifel Financial Corp Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.