Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of EOG opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

