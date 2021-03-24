Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,014.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

