Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

