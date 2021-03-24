Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,278,590. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

